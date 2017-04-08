More Politics News

April 08, 2017

Ohio EPA announces Lake Erie wetland project

The Associated Press
SANDUSKY, Ohio

State officials have launched an environmental incentive to improve water quality for a portion of Lake Erie.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency announced the effort to restore the Sandusky Bay at a recent press event. Officials opened the project by allocating $1 million to the cause.

The state EPA hopes to restore the shore habitat by using dredged materials from the bay in the first project phase. Engineers will then ensure the wetlands filter out incoming water from the Sandusky River to reduce algal blooms.

Officials hope the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, a program slated to be cut under the current presidential administration, can help support the project. Authorities are hopeful that Congress will approve funding for the program.

