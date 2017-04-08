More Politics News

April 08, 2017 9:49 AM

LGBTQ civil rights group praises 3 Ohio VA medical centers

The Associated Press
DAYTON, Ohio

Three Veterans Affairs medical centers in Ohio have earned the top rating from a national LGBTQ civil rights group.

The Human Rights Campaign evaluates health-care facilities across the United States based on policies and practices related to equity and inclusion of their patients, employees and visitors and to training for staff.

The Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center, Cincinnati VA Medical Center and Dayton VA Medical Center all received scores of 100, and are each listed in the latest report as a "leader" in health equality.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Nikki Haley on airstrikes in Syria ‘The United States took a very measured step’ and is ‘prepared to do more’ 1:54

Nikki Haley on airstrikes in Syria ‘The United States took a very measured step’ and is ‘prepared to do more’

Everything you need to know about a Tomahawk missile 0:52

Everything you need to know about a Tomahawk missile

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos