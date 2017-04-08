More Politics News

April 08, 2017 7:12 AM

Thousands rally against leader Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade

The Associated Press
BELGRADE, Serbia

Thousands of people are blowing whistles and banging pots outside the Serbian government headquarters to protest the election of powerful Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic as the country's new president.

The protest on Saturday was the sixth in a row against Vucic's election triumph last weekend. The demonstrators joined hundreds of policemen and soldiers who were holding a separate rally over low wages and poor living standards.

The protests have been held every day since Sunday's election, in which Vucic polled 55 percent of the votes and avoided a runoff election.

Government officials claim the demonstrations are organized by opposition leaders. They deny it.

The opposition alleges the vote was marred by irregularities, including muzzling of the media during the campaign, as well as voter intimidation and bribes on election day.

