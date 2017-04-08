More Politics News

April 08, 2017 6:50 AM

India extends $4.5 billion line of credit to Bangladesh

The Associated Press
NEW DELHI

India and Bangladesh have signed a slew of agreements, including a $4.5 billion concessionary line of credit from India for development projects in Bangladesh, as the South Asian neighbors try to deepen their ties.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart, Sheikh Hasina, held talks Saturday in New Delhi, exchanging views on defense, regional security and cooperation in combating international terrorism.

Officials from the two sides signed 22 agreements, including a framework deal for defense cooperation and another on civil nuclear cooperation.

India and Bangladesh share a nearly 4,100-kilometer (2,545-mile) border. The two countries have shared a close relationship since 1971, when Bangladesh, aided by India, gained independence from Pakistan following a bloody nine-month war.

