April 08, 2017 2:59 AM

US threatens more pressure on Syria after missile strikes

By JULIE PACE AP White House Correspondent
PALM BEACH, Fla.

The United States is vowing to keep up the pressure on Syria in the aftermath of Thursday night's wave of missile strikes from U.S. ships.

Much of the international community has rallied behind President Donald Trump's decision to fire dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian air base.

The U.S. ambassador to the U.N., Nikki Haley, says the U.S. is prepared to take further action in Syria but hopes it won't be necessary. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says additional economic sanctions against Syria are being prepared.

The actions against the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad in response to a chemical attack come in spite of the prospect of escalating Russian ill will that could further inflame one of the world's most vexing conflicts.

