April 07, 2017 3:55 PM

Syrians in Pennsylvania protest US airstrikes

The Associated Press
ALLENTOWN, Pa.

Members of a large Syrian Christian community in eastern Pennsylvania have held a rally in opposition to the U.S. airstrikes in Syria.

Dr. Khaldoun Makhoul (kahl-DOON' mah-KOOL), a Syrian-born physician who immigrated to the United States, organized of Friday's rally in Allentown. He and other demonstrators say that if Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's administration is toppled, chaos will erupt.

"ISIS will be in Damascus, after that Jordan, Lebanon, and within a month will be in Europe," he tells WPVI-TV (http://6abc.cm/2o74F56).

The city has one of the nation's largest Syrian populations. They're mostly Christian.

The Rev. Anthony Sabbagh says in doing the airstrikes the U.S. "became the judge, the jury, and the executioner." He says he was speaking only for himself.

Syrians in Allentown assert that civilians were exposed to chemical weapons from a rebel arsenal hit by Syrian warplanes.

