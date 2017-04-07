More Politics News

April 07, 2017 3:53 PM

Bill allows heavier trucks hauling ag loads on some roads

The Associated Press
TOPEKA, Kan.

Heavier trucks apparently will be allowed on some Kansas roads but only if they are hauling agricultural loads.

The Kansas Legislature this week approved a bill that would allow six-axle semitrailer-tractor vehicle combinations with a gross weight of up to 90,000 pounds on some Kansas roads, if they are hauling farm commodities or livestock.

The bill awaiting Gov. Sam Brownback's signature.

The Hutchinson News reports (http://bit.ly/2nn5FEM ) that under the legislation, the state transportation department will issue special vehicle permits for vehicle combinations with a gross weight between 85,500 pounds and 90,000 pounds. The trucks cannot drive on interstates.

Currently, the weight limit is 85,500 pounds. The new rules would take effect July 1.

