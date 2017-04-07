More Politics News

April 07, 2017 2:19 PM

NY Senate to decide whether to support budget deal

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

Members of the New York state Senate are mulling a possible resolution to the state's ongoing budget impasse.

The Republican-led Senate left the Capitol on Wednesday after talks with the Democratic-led Assembly and Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo collapsed.

But on Thursday Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said his chamber would be willing to support a compromise on the final outstanding issues. Those include raising the age of adult criminal responsibility from 16 to 18, an affordable housing tax credit for New York City developers and funding for charter schools.

Cuomo helped broker the deal, but it remains uncertain whether the Senate will support it and if so, when members will return to Albany to vote.

The budget was due by April 1.

