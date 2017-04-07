More Politics News

April 07, 2017 2:12 PM

Attorney: Appeal possible after judge tosses Hastert suit

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

A lawyer for a onetime business associate of Dennis Hastert says his client could appeal a judge's dismissal of a 2013 lawsuit against the imprisoned former U.S. House speaker.

J. David John alleged Hastert used federal funds for private business after leaving Congress. The suit is unrelated to Hastert's hush-money case that revealed the Republican had sexually abused high school student wrestlers decades ago. Hastert is serving a 15-month sentence for banking violations after paying one victim to keep quiet.

John Muldoon said Friday that his client is suing on principle, believing Hastert must repay taxpayers. Hastert denies John's allegations.

A U.S. court in Chicago ruled Thursday that because John hadn't personally called the FBI with the allegations, he doesn't qualify as a whistleblower. It tossed the suit.

