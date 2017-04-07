More Politics News

April 07, 2017 2:04 PM

Raimondo meets privately with PawSox, private equity firm

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo, the chairman of the Pawtucket Red Sox minor league baseball team and the state's commerce secretary have met privately at the offices of a global, private equity firm in Providence.

The three declined to discuss Thursday's meeting at Providence Equity Partners. But a spokesman for Paul Salem, a founder and senior managing director of the firm tells the Providence Journal (http://bit.ly/2o9XMkS ) Salem reached out Raimondo and PawSox Chairman Larry Lucchino and asked, "How can I help?"

The meeting comes as negotiations continue over how to finance a new baseball stadium in Pawtucket.

Andrew Cole tells the newspaper that Salem's goal is to keep "this crown jewel in Pawtucket" and he's "exploring potentially making a personal investment in the community to lessen the burden on taxpayers."

