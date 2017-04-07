Cooper rounds out Cabinet with revenue, IT secretaries

Gov. Roy Cooper has rounded out his Cabinet by elevating two state government executives to oversee tax collections and information technology.
The governor on Friday introduced Ron Penny as Department of Revenue secretary and Eric Boyette as the state chief information officer and IT department secretary.
Penny has been acting revenue secretary since January and previously was state personnel director for eight years. Boyette has worked at the Department of Transportation, most recently as the agency's chief information officer and the acting Division of Motor Vehicles commissioner.
Cooper already had named eight Cabinet members, and five have been confirmed so far by the state Senate. Cooper has sued to overturn a new law directing Cabinet confirmations, but a three-judge panel last month upheld the law.
Comments