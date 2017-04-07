More Politics News

April 07, 2017 12:56 PM

Kansas to give parents more say in children's critical care

The Associated Press
TOPEKA, Kan.

Kansas is taking steps to give parents of critically ill or disabled children more control over medical decisions about whether those children receive care to prolong their lives.

Supporters of a bill signed into law Friday by Republican Gov. Sam Brownback hope it becomes a model for other states. The new law takes effect July 1.

The law will prevent hospitals and physicians from instituting do-not-resuscitate orders or similar directives if one of the child's parents objects. A parent will be able to go to court to prevent a violation of the law.

Health care providers also will be required if parents ask to disclose their policies on when treatment is considered futile.

The law was prompted by cases in multiple states, including Missouri and North Carolina.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Senate confirms Neil Gorsuch as Supreme Court justice 1:16

Senate confirms Neil Gorsuch as Supreme Court justice
Trump’s Syria missile strike: Here’s what happened 1:32

Trump’s Syria missile strike: Here’s what happened

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos