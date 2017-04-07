More Politics News

April 07, 2017 11:26 AM

Almighty Imperial Gangsters member gets 25 years in prison

The Associated Press
MIAMI

A member of the Chicago-based Almighty Imperial Gangsters Nation has been sentenced by a Florida federal judge to 25 years in prison in a violent racketeering case.

The Justice Department said in a news release Friday that Miguel "Fuzzy" Pedraza became the 16th member of the gang sent to prison in the case. When he pleaded guilty earlier to racketeering conspiracy, Pedraza admitted participating in killings, drug dealing and other crimes. He had been a member of the gang since 1997.

Court documents show the street gang formed in Chicago in the 1980s and gradually expanded into Indiana and the Miami area. Prosecutors say the gang was responsible for numerous acts of violence, including murder, attempted murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and drug distribution.

