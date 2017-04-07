Heitkamp generally supportive of strikes on Syrian airfield

A statement by Democratic U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota indicates she is generally supportive of missile strikes in Syria, but she's asking President Donald Trump to outline his long-term plan.
Heitkamp says the chemical weapons attack by Bashar al-Assad that killed innocent men, women and children cannot be tolerated and "deserve a response." She says any use of military force is a serious act and the U.S. should be careful whenever escalating military involvement overseas.
The senator says it's up to Trump to tell Congress his strategy and how he plans to coordinate with allies to implement the plan. She says the situation in Syria remains "volatile and complex" and the U.S. must weigh the best options for advancing its interests.
