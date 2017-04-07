More Politics News

April 07, 2017 11:21 AM

Federal judge dismisses lawsuit filed by AK-47-toting man

The Associated Press
ST. CLOUD, Minn.

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a man who was cited in St. Cloud for carrying a loaded AK-47 rifle as he walked city streets.

Officers cited Tyler Gottwalt in November 2014 for violating a city ordinance that prohibits carrying an uncased firearm in public. He had a permit to carry the gun and a Stearns County District Court later dismissed the case.

Gottwalt sued the city and three of its police officers, claiming his constitutional rights had been violated.

The St. Cloud Times reports (http://on.sctimes.com/2nlKuDn ) that U.S. District Judge John Tunheim has ruled that laws outlawing the carrying of an AK-47 in public are constitutional.

