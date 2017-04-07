Tribal leader convicted of sexually abusing girl for years

A Standing Rock Sioux tribal leader has been convicted of sexually abusing a girl.
The Bismarck Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2oIYXJv ) that a jury deliberated four hours Thursday before finding 54-year-old Cannon Ball District Chairman Robert Fool Bear guilty on four counts related to sexual abuse of a child. He was found not guilty of physically assaulting the girl.
Authorities say Fool Bear repeatedly raped the girl over the course of four years. He maintained that the girl made up the story.
Fool Bear faces a minimum of 30 years in prison when he's sentenced Aug. 23.
