DOJ: Portland police can use grant for body camera program

Officials with Maine's largest city say the federal Department of Justice has approved the police department to repurpose grant money for the use for a body camera pilot program.
A spokeswoman for the city says the DOJ is allowing Portland to use about $26,000 in unspent Justice Assistance Grant money toward the body camera program.
The city says there are no further details available about the development or implementation of the pilot program.
The DOJ has said body camera policies should be developed with community participation. The agency also says rules should be fully disclosed once they're finalized.
Neighboring South Portland released a body camera policy in January.
