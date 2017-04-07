More Politics News

April 7, 2017 7:46 AM

DC officer faces charges in Maryland, police powers revoked

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Authorities say a Washington police officer has been arrested in Maryland on a string of charges including assault and prostitution.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that police in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, arrested Chukwuemeka Ekwonna on Thursday.

Ekwonna was arrested on a warrant charging him with armed robbery, assault, third-degree sex offense, reckless endangerment, prostitution and weapon offenses. Officials didn't give details on the incident in January that prompted charges against the 27-year-old Glenn Dale, Maryland, resident.

Police say Ekwonna, who has been with the department for 14 months, is on non-contact status and his police powers have been revoked.

A person who answered at a phone number for Ekwonna declined to comment. No attorney is listed in online court records.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos