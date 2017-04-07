ACLU documents show Vermont officials passed info to ICE

A Vermont Senate committee may call on Department of Motor Vehicles officials to testify after newly released documents show DMV investigators coordinated with Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officials to identify immigrants in the country illegally.
The records, requested by the American Civil Liberties Union, span from November 2015 to November 2016. Jay Diaz, an ACLU attorney, said he expects the DMV to release up-to-date records by Monday.
Republican Gov. Phil Scott said at a news conference Thursday he would "rectify the situation."
