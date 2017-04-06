More Politics News

April 6, 2017 9:28 PM

Police: Officers shoot, kill man who fired shotgun at them

The Associated Press
NEWARK N.J.

Authorities say Newark police officers have shot and killed a man who fired a shotgun at them.

Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose says police were called to a building in the city Thursday evening on a report of a man with a shotgun.

When officers arrived, authorities say the suspect fired the shotgun at them and missed. Officers then returned fire, hitting the man. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have not released his name.

No officers were hurt.

Authorities say officers were able to locate a victim who told them that the suspect had pointed a gun in their direction before officers arrived.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is handling the investigation.

