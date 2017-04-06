Police: Officers shoot, kill man who fired shotgun at them

Authorities say Newark police officers have shot and killed a man who fired a shotgun at them.
Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose says police were called to a building in the city Thursday evening on a report of a man with a shotgun.
When officers arrived, authorities say the suspect fired the shotgun at them and missed. Officers then returned fire, hitting the man. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have not released his name.
No officers were hurt.
Authorities say officers were able to locate a victim who told them that the suspect had pointed a gun in their direction before officers arrived.
The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is handling the investigation.
Comments