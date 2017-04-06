Ricker's: Will of the people 'thwarted' after beer bill dies

The owner of Ricker's convenience stores says lawmakers "thwarted" the will of the people by declining to take action on cold beer legislation the company preferred.
Jay Ricker's strong words came in a statement released Thursday.
Convenience stores normally can't sell cold beer, but Ricker's built restaurants at two locations and obtained restaurant permits allowing sales. That angered liquor store owners who can pay $500,000 for a license to sell cold beer and liquor.
Lawmakers faced a Thursday deadline, and a bill in the House allowing Ricker's continue selling in perpetuity died after it wasn't called for a vote.
The Senate approved its own bill allowing Ricker's to sell until their annual alcohol permits expire. They could renew only if 60 percent of sales were consumed on-site.
