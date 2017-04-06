Legislature taking spring break, leaving 12 days in session

Both chambers of the South Carolina Legislature are taking a break the week before Easter.
The House and Senate started their spring break when they adjourned Thursday.
When lawmakers return April 18, just 12 legislative days will remain in this year's regular session. The General Assembly generally meets Tuesday through Thursday.
Their to-do list will include wrapping up work on the state budget that takes effect July 1.
The session began in January with legislators pledging to find a long-term solution to fix South Carolina's highways. But a bill that would raise fees and increase the state's 16-cents-per-gallon gas tax is again stuck in the Senate.
A law passed last year shortened the session by three weeks, so that it's scheduled to end the second Thursday in May.
Comments