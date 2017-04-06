Federal report questions Wyoming use of reclamation money

A federal report has determined that Wyoming is diverting too much of the money it receives for old coal mine sites to other uses not associated with reclamation.
A report released March 30 by the U.S. Interior Department's Inspector General says that between 2008 and 2012, Wyoming spent $134 million on coal reclamation projects versus $329 million on non-coal projects.
Wyoming officials tell the Casper Star-Tribune (http://bit.ly/2o7oUkz) that the state has consistently followed federal rules on Abandoned Mine Land spending.
Wyoming isn't required to spend all the AML funds appropriated for the state on reclamation of old coal mines but must give coal-related projects first priority. It's a deal that the state has with the federal government because Wyoming has reclaimed its most egregious coal sites.
