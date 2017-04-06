Not a match? Florida could let voters fix ballot signatures

A bill that requires county elections officials to notify Florida voters if their signatures on vote-by-mail ballots don't match their registration forms was unanimously passed by the Florida Senate.
The bill passed Thursday now heads back to the House, which unanimously passed it two weeks ago. The House must vote again because the Senate changed the bill language.
Right now elections officials can reject ballots if signatures don't match without notifying voters.
Voters could now be given a chance to prove questioned ballots are theirs.
Supports have said sometimes people's signatures change with age, a problem that particularly affects the elderly.
Comments