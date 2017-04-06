Tribes guaranteeing slot arrangement with Connecticut

Connecticut's two federally recognized tribes say they'll guarantee their existing revenue sharing agreement and chip in some more money if they're allowed to build a satellite casino in East Windsor.
In a letter sent Thursday to state officials, the Mashantucket Pequots and Mohegans said they'll give Connecticut 25 percent of the revenues generated from slot machines and table games at the new facility.
The tribes now share 25 percent of the slot machine revenues from Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods Resort Casino. In 2015, that added up to nearly $268 million.
House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz (ehr-eh-SIM'-oh-wits) said legislation authorizing the casino is in doubt because of concerns raised by Attorney General Jepsen.
The tribes want to build the casino to compete a new MGM casino being built in Springfield, Massachusetts.
