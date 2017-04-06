Templeton posts nearly $700K haul for 2018 gov race

Former labor and public health chief Catherine Templeton says she's posted historic fundraising numbers in her pursuit of the GOP gubernatorial nomination.
Numbers posted online Thursday show Templeton raised nearly $690,000 in the first quarter of 2017 fundraising.
Her campaign says that's more than the state's current and previous two governors raised in that same time period before they were incumbents.
That includes Gov. Henry McMaster, who first sought the seat in 2010 and was elevated to the state's top slot earlier this year when Nikki Haley became U.N. ambassador. He is running again next year.
Templeton announced her official entry into the race Tuesday. The anti-union attorney served Haley as head of the state's labor and public health departments.
This is Templeton's first run for elected office.
