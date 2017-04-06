More Politics News

April 6, 2017 2:05 PM

Oklahoma House committee advances 3 bills related to alcohol

The Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY

An Oklahoma House committee has advanced three measures dealing with alcohol.

The Tulsa World (http://bit.ly/2p5T2us ) reports the Business, Commerce and Tourism Committee passed the measures on Wednesday.

The three Senate bills were proposed by Republican state Sen. Stephanie Bice of Oklahoma City.

Under the new legislation counties would have the option of allowing Sunday liquor store sales, liquor stores could open two hours earlier at 8 a.m., permit breweries would be allowed to serve until 2 a.m. and spouses of liquor store license holders would also be allowed to hold licenses.

