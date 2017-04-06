Maine city stands by ban on North Carolina travel after HB2

Maine's biggest city is standing by a ban on travel to North Carolina in the wake of the repeal of the state's "bathroom bill."
Portland Mayor Ethan Strimling says the repeal doesn't go far enough to protect the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community. He calls it "a half-step at best."
Strimling says discrimination remains because communities are still restricted in their ability to codify protections for people of all genders and sexual orientations.
Portland enacted a ban on city-sponsored travel to states that sanction discrimination last year. Strimling says he will not ask that the ban be rescinded at this time.
Other mayors, including New York City's Bill DeBlasio, have also announced that similar travel bans remain in place.
