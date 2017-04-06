Maine city stands by ban on North Carolina travel after HB2

2:48 Chuck Berry's rock ’n’ roll legacy Pause

3:54 'The Gorsuch situation is really hard,' says McCaskill in leaked audio

3:24 Spicer tells veteran reporter to stop shaking her head

0:52 Ryan on Nunes stepping aside from Russia investigation: I fully support his decision

1:20 House Intelligence Committee fights over canceled open committee hearing

0:59 Trump's chief strategist critiques the media as the "opposition party" at CPAC

2:49 Minnesota representative tired of colleagues not listening to women's speeches

1:09 Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes? Texas bullet train makes that a reality

3:01 London Police confirm four dead in attack on Westminster