The Latest: Animals evacuated from vet hospital reported OK

The Latest on the evacuation of a Gilbert animal hospital (all times local):
9:50 a.m.
The company whose Gilbert veterinary hospital was evacuated Thursday morning because of a reported hazardous-materials situation says the animals in the facility apparently suffered no ill effects.
Spokesman Curtis Krueger of BluePearl Veterinary Partners says the 14 dogs and one cat appear to be OK and have been moved relocated to other facilities in the Phoenix area.
Deputy Chief Josh Ehrman of Gilbert Fire and Rescue says authorities ruled out a possible natural gas leak but concluded there was something wrong in the building. He says they're now investigating a possible leak of ethylene oxide.
That gas is used to sterilize medical equipment, and the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration says acute exposure can cause respiratory irritation, lung injury and other health problems.
Ehrman says personnel wore protective suits while removing the animals from the building and that crews from several agencies helped Gilbert's department respond to the incident.
8:15 a.m.
A Gilbert animal emergency hospital was evacuated Thursday morning after the staff reported an odor that they thought might be a gas leak.
Southwest Gas Corp. determined there was no gas leak at BluePearl Veterinary Partners but hazardous-material crews determined there was some type of problem.
Crews evacuated the animals -- over a dozen dogs and at least one cat -- from the building and were trying to determine the source of the problem.
Deputy Fire and Rescue Chief Josh Ehrman said BluePearl was contacting the owners of those animals.
