Arkansas bill allows non-cash payments for lottery tickets

Arkansans will soon be able to purchase lottery tickets with debit cards instead of cash only.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson has signed into law a bill allowing businesses the option to accept debit cards for lottery ticket purchases. Currently, only cash is accepted.
Arkansas Scholarship Lottery spokeswoman Donna Bragg says the bill doesn't allow the purchase of tickets with any form of credit or deferred payment and the law does not require businesses to accept debit cards.
The law will take effect 90 days after the Legislature officially adjourns.
