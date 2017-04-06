Senate confirms several Greitens appointees

The Missouri Senate has confirmed several of Gov. Eric Greitens' appointees to boards and commissions.
Among those confirmed Thursday by a voice vote were Darryl Chatman, Jeff Layman and Jamie Farmer to the Board of Curators for the four-campus University of Missouri system. James Bean was appointed as the State Fire Marshall, and Carol Silvey and Craig Frazier were appointed to the Missouri State Board of Governors.
The Senate also approved three members to the state's Clean Water Commission.
The appointments come after three weeks of delay and a private meeting Wednesday between the governor and the Senate Republican caucus over the governor's decision to grant paid leave to executive branch employees.
Comments