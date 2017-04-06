More Politics News

April 6, 2017 12:37 PM

Maryland bill to increase energy efficiency enacted

The Associated Press
ANNAPOLIS, Md.

A measure to require Maryland's five largest electric utilities to provide customers with energy-efficiency programs and services to cut energy consumption by 2 percent a year has been enacted.

It's one of 15 bills that went into law Thursday, after Gov. Larry Hogan decided not to veto or sign them before a midnight deadline.

The measure extends the EmPower Maryland initiative, which was first enacted in 2008. It helps homeowners and businesses save energy by offering incentives and technical assistance for adding insulation, sealing air leaks and installing efficient appliances.

EmPower Maryland set reductions of 15 percent in per capita electricity consumption and peak demand by 2015.

