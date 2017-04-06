More Politics News

Official: West Virginia inmate dies after assault

The Associated Press
CHARLESTON, W.Va.

An official says a West Virginia inmate has died after being assaulted by another inmate.

West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety spokesman Lawrence Messina told media in a statement that a fight occurred between the Mount Olive Correctional Complex inmates on Wednesday evening and led to the death of 30-year-old Earl Parsons.

Messina said Parson, who was from Cabell County, was serving time for convictions on sex and property crimes.

No additional details were immediately available.

