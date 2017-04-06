After repeal, ethics law supporters to push ballot amendment

Supporters of a voter-imposed government ethics initiative that Republican lawmakers repealed this year plan to return to voters in 2018 with an anti-corruption constitutional amendment, the sponsoring group said Thursday.
The group, Represent South Dakota, said in a statement that supporters view it as a necessary response to the Legislature's "brazen repeal" of the government ethics overhaul during the 2017 legislative session. Lawmakers passed bills intended to supplant provisions of the initiative, but backers of the overhaul have said the Legislature's replacement measures fell short of what the voters passed in 2016.
"This is about protecting the will of the people," Represent South Dakota spokesman Doug Kronaizl said. "It's about standing up to establishment politicians and returning power to everyday South Dakotans."
The proposed amendment would make changes that include tightening campaign finance and lobbying restrictions, creating an independent ethics commission and preventing the Legislature from altering or rejecting laws approved by voters without returning to the ballot.
The group said it has filed the proposal with the Legislative Research Council, one step in the process to put it before voters. Supporters would have to submit nearly 28,000 valid signatures to the secretary of state by November 2017 for the amendment to appear on the 2018 ballot.
