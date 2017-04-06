Minot needs an estimated $400 million for water projects

Minot-area residents will need to find an estimated $400 million to pay the local share of two major water projects in coming years.
The city's public works director, Dan Jonasson, spoke with the liaison committee Wednesday saying Minot's existing half-cent tax for flood control won't be enough to complete the Mouse River Enhanced Flood Protection and the Northwest Area Water Supply projects.
Jonasson says a sales tax needs to be seriously considered.
The Minot Daily News (http://bit.ly/2oHEwMN ) reports the estimated cost of the entire basin-wide project is estimated at about $1 billion. The first four phases of the flood protection project would cost Minot $325 million. A funding bill in the state Legislature would cover $193 million.
About $213 million is remaining to pay the Northwest Area Water Supply, of which local share would be $76 million.
