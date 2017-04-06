Maine airports want state to regulate Uber, Lyft

Portland and Bangor airport representatives say it's time to regulate ride-sharing companies that don't have to pay the same fees as taxi drivers.
The Portland Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2ngxDlI) that Democratic Rep. Richard Farnsworth's bill would allow a municipality to adopt an ordinance governing a transportation network company's operations at an airport.
Taxi companies pay annual fees of $810 at Portland Jetport and up to $450 at Bangor International Airport.
A bill is scheduled Friday morning in front of the Legislature's transportation committee.
A 2015 Maine law requires ride-sharing companies to pay a $10,000 yearly fee and prevents local governments from passing additional regulations.
Airport officials say other U.S. airports have rules that require permits or fees for ride-sharing companies, and make drivers wait for passengers in a designated area.
