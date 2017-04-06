West Virginia advances curbs on sharing explicit images

West Virginia's lawmakers have voted to criminalize "revenge porn."
The House of Delegates voted on Thursday to make it a crime to intentionally display publicly, distribute or threaten to disclose sexually explicit or intimate images of someone else without their consent.
It would establish a misdemeanor subject to fines of $1,000 to $5,000 and up to a year in jail. A second offense would be a felony, punishable by up to three years in prison and a fine ranging from $2,500 to $10,000.
"This bill deals with what is commonly referred to as revenge porn," Judiciary Committee Chairman John Shott said. "It's intended to criminalize the nonconsensual disclosure of a privately taken image of a sexual nature where the depicted person did not consent to its disclosure."
The Senate passed the bill 31-0 in February.
The House Judiciary Committee amended it to include language on intent so it applies to public posting of those private images intended to harass, intimidate, threaten, humiliate, embarrass, coerce or profit from it.
The bill passed 96-0.
It contains exemptions for telecommunications and internet providers, when there's prior written consent or people expose themselves in public or commercial settings.
According to the Cyber Civil Rights Initiative, 35 other states and the District of Columbia have laws against revenge porn.
The group said its 2013 survey showed about 90 percent of victims were women, most between 18 and 30 years old, whose nude photos or videos shared with someone else were posted online.
More than half were posted by ex-boyfriends, almost one-fourth by an ex-friend.
