More Politics News

April 6, 2017 9:26 AM

Arizona Legislature to debate big school voucher expansion

The Associated Press
PHOENIX

A yearslong effort to expand school vouchers to all 1.1 million Arizona schoolchildren is coming to a head.

Republican House and Senate leaders have scheduled debates Thursday on the planned four-year phase-in.

The proposal from Republican Sen. Debbie Lesko has been stalled for nearly two months as opposition from a handful of GOP lawmakers and all Democrats left the measure short of votes.

Scheduling debate is often but not always a sign that backers believe they have secured the needed votes.

The Legislature's independent budget office estimated in February the proposal could cost at least $24 million because more public school students are likely to take state cash for private schools.

A cap that expires after 2019 limits current voucher enrollment to about 5,500 students.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos