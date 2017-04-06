More Politics News

April 6, 2017 7:13 AM

Kansas lawmakers to debate 'flat' income tax as budget fix

The Associated Press
TOPEKA, Kan.

Kansas legislators are preparing to debate a proposal to raise additional revenue with a "flat" personal income tax that has the backing of Republican Gov. Sam Brownback.

The state Senate was taking up an income tax bill Thursday, a day after Brownback said publicly that he would sign it or something similar.

The proposed budget fix would impose a 4.6 percent rate for all filers starting next year. That is the top rate for higher-income earners, and the bill would eliminate the 2.7 percent rate now in place for lower-income filers.

It would end an exemption championed by Brownback for 330,000-plus farmers and business owners.

The bill would raise about $652 million over two years. Kansas faces budget shortfalls totaling more than $1 billion through June 2019.

