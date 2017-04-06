Ex-Astoria wrestling coach faces new sex charges

A former high school wrestling coach in Astoria, Oregon, has been arrested at the Clatsop County Courthouse on sexual assault charges shortly after he was formally charged with rape.
The Daily Astorian reports (http://bit.ly/2nNy8zT) 42-year-old Gary Salvador Medina is accused in separate cases of having sexual contact with two underage girls in 2005, including one victim who was a student at Astoria High School.
Medina had initially been arrested in February after a woman reported she had a sexual relationship with him when she was 15 and a student.
Medina was released after his arrest on $50,000 bail and later indicted for the sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl staying at his home.
A judge set Medina's bail at $250,000, despite his lawyer arguing to have it set at the $50,000 minimum.
