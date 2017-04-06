More Politics News

April 6, 2017 4:04 AM

Vermont ethics bill gaining support

The Associated Press
MONTPELIER, Vt.

Vermont lawmakers are inching closer to creating an ethics commission and thereby taking Vermont off the list of a handful of states without an independent body that investigates ethics complaints in state government.

The House Committee on Government Operations is set for a possible vote on the bill Thursday. The Senate already has passed the bill and a spokeswoman for House Speaker Mitzi Johnson says the bill has support in the House.

Advocates for the bill often cite a 2015 government integrity study by the watchdog group the Center for Public Integrity that gave Vermont a D-minus overall. Vermont received failing grades for accountability in all three branches of its government.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos