Baltimore residents to comment on plan to overhaul police

Hundreds of Baltimore residents are expected to show up to offer commentary, critiques and recommendations regarding a proposed agreement to overhaul the city's troubled police force.
A judge on Wednesday denied a request to delay the hearing, calling the request by President Donald Trump's administration a "burden and inconvenience."
The Justice Department asked for a delay earlier this week, saying it needed time to review the plan and determine whether the proposal would hinder efforts to fight violent crime. U.S. District Judge James Bredar said the hearing would go on as scheduled Thursday.
Last month, a dozen organizations and roughly 50 residents submitted nearly 200 pages of written comments on the proposed agreement. Bredar said in his order he anticipates scores of residents to show up to speak, and that all other dockets have been cleared for the day.
