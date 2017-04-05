More Politics News

April 5, 2017 8:04 PM

Florida considers issuing certificates after miscarriages

The Associated Press
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

Florida could begin issuing what's essentially a birth certificate to women who've had miscarriages.

The House voted 115-1 Wednesday for what's called the "Grieving Families Act."

At a parent's request, the state would issue "certificates of nonviable birth" to women whose pregnancies end after nine weeks and before 20 weeks of gestation.

Pregnancies that end at 20 weeks or later are considered stillbirths and death certificates must be issued. Parents can also request a birth certificate in such cases.

A similar Senate bill has one more committee stop before it's ready for a full chamber vote. It has been unanimously approved in its first two committee stops.

