Election supervisor's Islam presentation causes alarm

The Florida chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations wants an election official in Florida to cancel a presentation on Islam that he's offering to voters and poll workers.
NBC-2 first reported that Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections Paul Stamoulis will present what he calls a "history of radical Islam" on Thursday night. Stamoulis told the station his speech is an extension of something he calls "voter education." He says he feels it's an important issue for both voters and poll workers.
But CAIR says it's inappropriate for an official to host such a polarizing event. In a news release sent Wednesday, CAIR spokesman Wilfredo A. Ruiz says Stamoulis' job is to ensure fair and non-partisan elections.
Some groups are planning to protest the event.
