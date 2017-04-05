More Politics News

April 5, 2017 3:49 PM

Senate panel gives thumbs up to Trump's Air Force nominee

By RICHARD LARDNER Associated Press
WASHINGTON

The Senate Armed Services Committee has given its approval to President Donald Trump's nominee for Air Force secretary.

The GOP-led panel voted 22-5 Wednesday to favorably report Heather Wilson's nomination to the full Senate for consideration.

Wilson, a former member of Congress, faced sharp criticism from several Democrats on the committee during her confirmation hearing last week. They questioned her work as a defense industry consultant and a conversation she had a decade ago with a federal prosecutor during a corruption probe.

Wilson told the panel she did nothing improper.

To avoid potential conflicts of interest, Wilson has committed to selling stocks she holds in more than a dozen companies that have Defense Department contracts.

If confirmed, Wilson would be the first Air Force Academy graduate to hold the position.

