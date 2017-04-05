More Politics News

April 5, 2017 2:17 PM

Man charged with trying to hit Louisiana deputies with car

The Associated Press
TERRYTOWN, La.

Authorities say a driver shot by Louisiana deputies has been charged with attempted murder after trying to hit law enforcement personnel with the car.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman Col. John Fortunato told the Times-Picayune (http://bit.ly/2nKtbaZ) that 27-year-old Ryan Jackson tried to hit deputies with his vehicle to flee a service station Tuesday. Fortunato says Jackson was hospitalized with arm and chest wounds. Online jail records indicate Jackson is black.

Jackson's passenger, 21-year-old Lance Stevens, is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm. He had minor injuries from the crash.

Fortunato says deputies were conducting a narcotics investigation when they followed a vehicle to the service station. The deputies spotted firearms inside the vehicle, felt threatened and opened fire.

The newspaper reports there's no indication anyone inside the vehicle shot at deputies.

