More Politics News

April 5, 2017 2:15 PM

Can hack but not shoot? FBI may ease entry for cyber agents

By ERIC TUCKER Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Aspiring federal agents who can hack a computer but can't shoot straight could soon find the FBI to be more welcoming.

FBI Director James Comey hints the bureau may adjust its hiring requirements to attract top-notch cyber recruits.

The goal is to better compete with private-sector companies who can lure the sharpest technical minds with huge salary offers.

In recent speeches, Comey's floated the idea of scrapping a rule that agents who leave the FBI, but want to return after two years, must re-enroll in the bureau's training academy. He's also worried, half-jokingly, that qualified applicants may be discouraged from applying because they've smoked marijuana.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos