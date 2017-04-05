More Politics News

April 5, 2017 12:39 PM

Man shot by deputies charged with attempted murder

The Associated Press
TERRYTOWN, La.

Authorities say a driver shot by deputies before crashing his vehicle into a drainage canal has been charged with attempted murder in southeast Louisiana.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman Col. John Fortunato told the Times-Picayune (http://bit.ly/2nKtbaZ) that 27-year-old Ryan Jackson tried to hit deputies with his vehicle to flee the parking lot of a service station Tuesday afternoon. Fortunato says Jackson is still hospitalized Wednesday with gunshot wounds to his arm and chest.

Jackson's passenger, 21-year-old Lance Stevens, is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries from the crash.

Fortunato says deputies were conducting a narcotics investigation when they followed a vehicle to the service station. The deputies spotted firearms inside the vehicle, felt threatened and opened fire.

There's no indication anyone inside the vehicle shot a deputies.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos