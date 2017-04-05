Survey: Police morale damaged in Casper

Casper's mayor and town council are calling for an investigation after a survey found the police force was suffering from poor morale and many were looking for other work.
Officers surveyed by the local branch of the Fraternal Order of Police complained about Chief Jim Wetzel's leadership style. They said the city's human resources department had not acted on their complaints that they did not feel like they had the backing of the administration.
Mayor Kenyne Humphrey and City Councilman Chris Walsh — the previous police chief — on Tuesday called for an investigation.
Wetzel told the Casper Star-Tribune that the atmosphere in the department was due to a "clash of cultures" as he works to move the department in a different direction.
Last month, the city manager requested an outside review of the department's workload, structure and culture.
