Court monitor says New Jersey child services are improving

A federal monitor says New Jersey's child welfare system has made improvements across six important areas.
And state officials say that's moving the Department of Children and Families closer to ending years of federal oversight.
The report Wednesday from the Center for the Study of Social found the DCF has satisfied all performance measures on caseloads and in areas at the earliest stage of a family's involvement with the child welfare system. It's also in substantial compliance with the child abuse and neglect investigations quality requirement.
The monitor also praised DCF's success in reducing intake worker caseloads and completing case plans when a child enters out-of-home care.
New Jersey has been overhauling its child-welfare system under federal supervision since 2003.
